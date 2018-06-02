Golden Gate Bridge: Where San Francisco Bay opens to meet Pacific Ocean

Ever since I remember, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco has fascinated me. One of USA’s most recognisable landmarks, it stretches almost two miles across the Golden Gate, the historic strait where the San Francisco Bay opens to meet the Pacific Ocean.

The world’s oldest suspension bridge, it also held the distinction of being the longest till 1981. Every time I’ve visited San Francisco, it’s been shrouded under its legendary fog. So when the weekend dawns bright and clear, we decide to dedicate it to the Bridge and hike along the coast for the best ...