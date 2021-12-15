Good quality seeds can boost agricultural production by 15-20%: IISS

-
ALSO READ
Special drive launched to bring more farmers under PM crop cover scheme
Prime Minister Modi to launch 35 crop varieties with special traits
Govt directs agri-machine makers, dealers to sell at same price: MoS agri
Bayer CropScience okays sale of traded seeds biz to Crystal Crop Protection
Varun Gandhi posts video of crop fire, seeks agri policy rethink
-
Good quality seeds can increase the country's overall agricultural production by 15-20 per cent, which is crucial to meet the future demand of foodgrains, Sanjay Kumar, Director of Indian Institute of Seed Science, said on Wednesday.
Extensive work in the field of creating good quality seed varieties is currently being carried out in India, a Gujarat government release quoted Kumar as saying while addressing the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing at Anand Agriculture University.
The three-day Agro and Food Processing Summit, inaugurated on Tuesday, is being organised as a pre-event to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January next year.
In his address, Kumar stressed that farmers will need good quality seed varieties to meet India's future foodgrain demand, according to the release.
"The Centre is taking several steps to ensure that farmers get good quality seeds. Seed Corporations are currently functioning in 17 states, while nearly 50 large and 500 small and medium companies are also engaged in the development of new varieties of seeds.
The world needs to produce seeds as per market demand and by keeping in mind the effects of climate change," Kumar said.
The central government is taking steps to train women, tribal and young farmers to help them in getting more profit from farming, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU