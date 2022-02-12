Google Search reveals the jobs people want amid Covid

-
ALSO READ
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
Man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, wants release of Pak neuroscientist
Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd over drug case
Texas synagogue hostage-taking incident 'act of terror': President Biden
Search engine DuckDuckGo working on privacy-focused desktop browser
-
Lots of people quit jobs in 2021 owing to the pandemic and Google Search has revealed that over the past year, people were most interested in jobs that involve helping others, travel and working in real estate -- ideally in a role that doesn't require a traditional boss.
The 'Great Resignation' of 2021 is usually talked about as an American phenomenon, but Search trends suggest that people everywhere were looking to leave their jobs.
According to Google, the top countries searching for "how to leave your job" come from five different continents: The Philippines is at the top, followed by South Africa, then the US, Australia and the UK.
"Month after month, a record number of people put their tools away, shut their laptops, took off their badges, handed in their two week's notice or simply walked out the door and didn't go back," said Jennifer Kutz, Search trends expert.
Top-10 most searched "how to become" jobs from January 2021-January 2022 were real estate agent, flight attendant, notary, therapist, pilot, firefighter, personal trainer, psychiatrist, physical therapist and electrician.
In India, millions of people lost jobs across sectors during the pandemic.
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) revealed in October that 32 per cent of the staff employed by the organised sector of the industry -- that is, 23 lakh restaurant workers out of the total workforce of 75 lakh -- have lost their jobs.
The 'Great Resignation' is an idea proposed by Professor Anthony Klotz of Texas A&M University that predicts a large number of people leaving their jobs after the COVID pandemic ends and life returns to "normal."
Managers are now navigating the ripple effects from the pandemic, as employees re-evaluate their careers and leave their jobs in record numbers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU