Government constitutes 5-member panel to monitor Central Vista project

-
ALSO READ
Central Vista project of national importance, work to continue: HC
Union Home Min Amit Shah reaches Jammu; inaugurates new campus of IIT
Merck donates Rs 1.7 crore to IIT Bombay for Covid-19 research
No proposal to rename IIT Madras as IIT Chennai: Dharmendra Pradhan
Central Vista area to get 1,753 new trees, revamp to raise green cover
-
The Union government has formed a five-member Central Vista Oversight committee to monitor and ensure timely completion of its ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project.
The panel, headed by former finance secretary Ratan P. Watal, will keep a tab on pace of work and its quality.
In a memorandum issued on Thursday, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the committee has been formulated to ensure multi-agency and stakeholder coordination for integration of different works under the project.
The committee will monitor, inspect the project site from time to time and submit its report and suggestions to the ministry.
Other members of the panel are Deputy CAG P.K. Tiwari, former director of L&T Shailendar Roy and IIT Delhi professor Mausam and the ministry's joint secretary.
It has been formed for next two years or next order (whatever is earlier) by the government.
The project was announced in 2019 and the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU