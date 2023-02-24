JUST IN
India needs regulatory data protection for drug research: Novartis CEO
Chinese EV maker showcases world's first car powered by sodium-ion battery
Farmer in Solapur earns only Rs 2.49 net profit on sale of 512 kg onions
Flying object was spotted over Andaman and Nicobar Island in 2022
Shivamogga airport to boost business, says PM Modi ahead of inauguration
Gadkari bats for region-based research for socio-economic change in Maha
Another 90-km stretch doubled, electrified in South Central Railway zone
Goa Tourism Accelerator lets start ups rethink sector with innovations
Govt to organise 'Chintan Shivir' with focus on drug quality regulation
Joshimath subsidence: Foodgrain godown emptied after developing cracks
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Net zero target: Why 'sustainable economic growth' will elude India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Government has sold 1.8 mn Tonnes wheat in open market to scale down prices

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sold 1.805 million metric tonnes of wheat in the open market through three e-auctions till date

Topics
minimum support price | wheat procurement in UP | Wheat production

IANS  |  New Delhi 

grains, wheat grains

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sold 18.05 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat in the open market through three e-auctions till date, after government decided to augment supplies last month in order to rein in rising prices of the essential commodity.

Government plans to sell a total of 30 LMT wheat in the open market.

About 11 LMT wheat has already been lifted by successful bidders which is available in the market.

Open sale of wheat through e-auction shall take place every Wednesday till March 15, 2023 in an effort to augment wheat availability and safeguard the interests of consumers.

Roller flour millers and traders during an interaction with the government have assured that the benefit of highly subsidised sale of wheat under Open Market Sales Scheme, shall be adequately passed on to consumers.

--IANS

ans/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on minimum support price

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 18:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU