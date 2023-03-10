Government sells 1,188,000 tonnes wheat in fifth round of auction

-
ALSO READ
WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr
Will India become a net importer of wheat?
IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom
Government has sold 1.8 mn Tonnes wheat in open market to scale down prices
Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern
-
A total quantity of 11.88 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been sold in the fifth round of auction which was conducted on Thursday.
After the fifth round of e-auction, the cumulative sales of wheat in open market has touched 28.86 LMT against the overall allocation of 45 LMT.
The sale has brought significant effect in cooling down the price of wheat and atta all over the country.
The next e-auction would be conducted on March 15 and in view of the start of wheat procurement period from April 1, the government has allowed the lifting to be completed by March 31.
Amid rising prices of wheat, government had decided to sell the commodity in open market, to cool down prices.
--IANS
ans/uk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 18:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU