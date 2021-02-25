Banned gutka worth Rs 11.43 lakh seized from truck in Maharashtra

Police have seized banned gutka



worth Rs 11.43 lakh from a truck in Virar area here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the truck on Wednesday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here while it was coming from Gujarat, he said.

The police found 22 gunny bags containing gukta hidden beneath boxes of clothes kept in the vehicle, he said.

A case was registered against the goods transporter under relevant sections, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured has been banned in since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.

