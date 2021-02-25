Banned gutka worth Rs 11.43 lakh seized from truck in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Residential building collapses in Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualty
Will implement NGT order on firecrackers' ban: Maharashtra govt to HC
Crime rate down in Bihar courtesy the liquor ban, but so is state's revenue
Maharashtra police record 371 fresh Covid-19 cases; eight fatalities
Over 23,000 Maharashtra cops infected by Covid-19 till date; 247 dead
-
Police have seized banned gutka
worth Rs 11.43 lakh from a truck in Virar area here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the truck on Wednesday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here while it was coming from Gujarat, he said.
The police found 22 gunny bags containing gukta hidden beneath boxes of clothes kept in the vehicle, he said.
A case was registered against the goods transporter under relevant sections, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.
The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.
In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU