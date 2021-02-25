Delhi's air quality slides to 'very poor' category, AQI registered at 303

-
ALSO READ
Need to strictly enforce laws, SOPs to curb pollution: Air quality panel
Delhi Air quality index: Pollution level dips to 'very poor' category
Air quality dips further in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon
Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor', set to deteriorate further
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category ahead of Diwali festivities
-
The air quality in the national capital once again went down to the "very poor" category on Thursday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 303.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), at 6 am, the concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 277 in poor category and 124 in very poor category) respectively.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous.
"The overall Delhi air quality is in the Poor category as forecasted. Surface winds are low and forecasted to improve during the day. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate tomorrow and likely to stay at the Poor to the lower end of the Very Poor category. An increase in wind speed and boundary layer height is forecasted from 26 February. This is likely to influence AQI positively and Poor AQI is forecasted on 26 and 27 February," SAFAR said in its bulletin.
SAFAR, in its health advisory, stated that people should avoid all physical activity outdoors and move activities indoors. It urged the asthmatics to keep medicines handy.
Meanwhile, the air quality in Maharashtra's Mumbai also deteriorated to the 'poor' category from the 'moderate' category.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU