Maharashtra government to construct 72 hostels for OBC students: Minister
Deputy NSA calls for adoption of new technologies for railway security
Supreme Court grants interim bail to detained Congress leader Pawan Khera
Google blatantly disobeying CCI orders, charges app developers 11-26%: ADIF
Moderna's Q4 profit tumbles to 70% as Covid-19 vaccine sales fall
59% of long Covid patients suffered organ damage a year later: Study
Shares of 8 Adani Group firms ended the day in negative territory
Airbus close to landing large order from IndiGo: French FM Bruno Le Maire
90% of Indian female blue-collar employees vouch for pay parity: Report
India, Sri Lanka agree to increase 'complexity' of bilateral exercises: MoD
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt increases workdays to 125 under its job guarantee scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to increase the number of workdays from 100 to 125 under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme

Topics
rajasthan | india jobs | urban employment

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

jobs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to increase the number of workdays from 100 to 125 under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

A state government statement said that the scheme, started on the lines of central government's Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, is proving helpful for the jobless in the cities.

This amendment will be effective from April 1, 2023. An expenditure of about Rs 1,100 crore is likely to be incurred for providing additional 25 days' work to the urban unemployed, the statement said.

Gehlot had made the announcement in the budget 2023-24. The scheme was implemented in the year 2022-23.

Last year, a budget of Rs 800 crore was allocated to provide 100 days of employment per family under the scheme.

Under the scheme, people can get work through a job card, which they can issued by producing Jan Aadhaar card and fulfilling other formalities.

The scheme provides work in several fields such as environment protection, water conservation, heritage protection, cleanliness, public service, convergence, and prevention of property distortion.

According to the statement, more than 4.51 lakh job cards have been generated under the scheme and more than 6.94 lakh members have been given work under it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 20:55 IST

