Govt actively working to empower persons with disabilities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the stellar achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities to India's progress.
On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Modi said their life journey, courage and determination are very motivating.
He tweeted, "The Government of India is actively working to further strengthen infrastructure that empowers persons with disabilities. The emphasis remains on equality, accessibility and opportunity.
