'Passing of an era': President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his condolences after Congress veteran and India's former president passed away at Delhi hospital.

"Sad to hear that former President Shri is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends and all citizens," President Kovind tweeted.

The President recalled the journey of Mukherjee, stating that in his 5-decade-long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held.

"Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum," he said.

"As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic," President Kovind said in a subsequent tweet.

Former President passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," he said.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital here on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19.

