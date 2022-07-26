Govt denies phone tapping allegation of VP candidate Margaret Alva

-
The Centre on Tuesday refuted opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva's phone tapping allegation.
Taking to Twitter this morning, Alva said: "The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy."
On Monday she had tweeted: "After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight."
Responding to her allegation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, said: "Why should be tap her phone? We are confident about the result of the Vice-President election. She may call anybody. She is very senior person and should not make such allegations."
As part of her campaigning, Alva is reaching out to leaders from across political parties. She also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma.
