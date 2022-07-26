'Big Brother' listening to politicians' phone calls: VP candidate Alva

-
Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva has alleged that politicians' calls are being monitored by the "Big Brother", in an apparent reference to the government.
Alva had earlier said she has been unable to make or receive calls after she spoke to some "friends in the BJP".
Since then, Alva alleged, calls to her mobile were being diverted and she was unable to make or receive them.
"The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy," she said in a tweet.
Last night, she posted a tweet addressed to the two government-owned telecom companies. "Dear BSNL/ MTNL, After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight," she said.
Alva will be pitted against former West Bengal governor Jagadeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President.
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which governs West Bengal, has announced it will abstain from the election.
