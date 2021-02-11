Govt doesn't maintain data about collection of call detail records: Dhotre

-
ALSO READ
India's biggest Covid-19 Care Centre to be shut from September 15
Centre to contest Vodafone arbitration award, reach out to global funds
South-west monsoon completely withdraws from Odisha: Meteorological Centre
Centre shuts 201 institutions under Social justice Ministry over violations
Under Secy, senior officers to attend office on all working days: Centre
-
The government does not maintain data for the number of instances individual call detail records (CDRs) have been collected, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) obtain CDRs under the statutory provisions contained in Section 92 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 or the Indian Telegraph Act.
As informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), centralised database for the number of instances of individual CDR/ tower mast dump data collection is not maintained, Dhotre said.
While CDR carries date, time, duration and phone numbers of calls made by a subscriber, the tower mast dump data has details of all mobile numbers connected to a particular mobile tower during a particular time period.
Telecom operators had raised concerns last year over the Department of Telecom (DoT) units seeking call data records in bulk.
Apex Advisory Council for Telecom in India (ACT), in a letter to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, had raised concerns over CDR being sought of VVIP zones.
It claimed the DoT unit of Delhi demanded CDRs of the entire state for February 2, 3 and 4, 2020 and separately for specific routes in Delhi with residences of ministers, MPs, judges and important officials.
However, the DoT had issued a statement clarifying that it was collecting call data records without personal details of subscribers to analyse call drops and improve telecom networks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU