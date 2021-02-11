Uttarakhand flood: CM Rawat okays relocation of over 50 families

As Uttarakhand grapples with the effects of an avalanche in its Chamoli district,Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawaton Thursdaygave his nod to relocate over 50 families living in areasextremelyvulnerable to natural disasters in four districts of the state.

Rawat cleared the proposal by the Disaster Management Department to relocate and rehabilitate 30 families from Uttarkashi, 13 from Chamoli andfour each from Bageshwar and Tehri districts, an official release here said.

The families belong to Astalvillage in Uttarkashi,Faldia and Saned in Chamoli, Malladesh in Bageshwar and Bethan in Tehri district, it said.

The chief minister also gave his consent to release the funds required for the purpose, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)