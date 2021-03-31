Govt extends permit exemption for vehicles carrying oxygen till Sept 30

-
ALSO READ
As the number of recoveries goes up, demand for oxygen, ventilators falls
Mexico: Criminals exploit desperation for oxygen as Covid-19 cases soar
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Oxygen failure kills Covid patients in Egypt
Maharashtra orders manufacturers to prioritise oxygen supply to hospitals
Amid scarcity, Yogi Adityanath unveils UP's largest oxygen plant
-
The government on Tuesday said it has extended the exemption from permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen till September 30, 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the government had announced waiving permit requirement till March 31, 2021.
The step has been taken to ensure smooth movement of vehicles for the supply of oxygen across the country.
"We have approved the extension of exemption to the requirement of permit under Motor Vehicles Act 1988 to 30th September 2021 for vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders," Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.
The minister said, "This will facilitate the carriage and movement of oxygen between the states and will strengthen our fight against COVID-19 pandemic."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also come out with a draft notification for concession in motor vehicle tax in case the vehicle is registered against submission of "certificate of vehicle scrapping".
It said the concession in motor vehicle tax will be "up to 20 per cent in case of non-transport vehicles" and "up to 15 per cent in case of transport vehicles".
It has sought stakeholders suggestions on the notification within 30 days.
The government earlier this month unveiled the finer details of the vehicle scrapping policy that provides that about 5 per cent rebate on new cars would be offered to buyers on scrapping of old vehicles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU