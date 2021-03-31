Pune sees 6,206 Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths, 3,268 recoveries

-
The COVID-19 tally in Pune district
rose by 6,206 in the last 24 hours to reach 5,25,806, while the death toll increased by 45 and the recovery count by 3,268, an official said on Tuesday.
The district has so far seen 9,918 deaths from the infection, he added.
Of the new cases, 3,226 are in Pune civic limits, 1,837 in Pimpri Chinchwad and the rest in rural and cantonment areas, the official said.
The caseload in Pune Municipal Corporation area is 2,64,885, while it is 1,37,850 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,23,071 in rural and cantonment areas, the official informed.
