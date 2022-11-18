JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt extends tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra until Nov 2023

The Centre extended the tenure of enforcement directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year till November 18, 2023

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Centre | central agencies

ANI  General News 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The Central government on Thursday extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year till November 18, 2023.

Mishra's tenure as ED Director was also extended for a year in November last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension in the tenure.

Mishra is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer and was appointed the Enforcement Directorate chief on November 19, 2018 for two years.

The government modified his appointment letter and his term of two years was extended by a year.

The ED is a central investigative agency that enforces two central laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

These laws were enacted to curb money laundering, terror financing, black money and hawala or illegal financial transactions that have cross-border ramifications.

The government last year brought an ordinance and later Parliament passed bills to extend the tenure of the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED to a maximum of five years from two years.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 08:01 IST

