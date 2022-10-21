Govt gets Rs 952 cr dividend from IRFC, NALCO, Concor: DIPAM secy

-
The government has received Rs 952 crore as dividend from three public sector companies, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.
With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs so far this fiscal stands at Rs 16,728 crore.
"Government has respectively received about Rs 711 crore, Rs 141 crore and Rs 100 crore from IRFC, NALCO, and CONCOR as dividend tranches," Pandey tweeted.
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 18:25 IST
