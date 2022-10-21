JUST IN
Baghel says Chhattisgarh govt to move SC to increase tribals' reservation
3-dose hepatitis B vaccine fully protects HIV positive adults: Study
Alert on Indo-Nepal border after ISIS operative's arrest from Varanasi
Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified
Odisha, W Bengal mobilising resources as possible cyclone approaches
Orders issued to ensure Yamuna not polluted during Chhath, says Kejriwal
Interpol's role very important in defeating terrorism: Amit Shah
Maharashtra govt restores general consent to CBI to probe cases in state
SC seeks Centre response on pleas over rising assault cases against doctors
PM2.5 pollution in Delhi during July-Sept quarter, 2nd lowest in 5 yrs: CSE
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Baghel says Chhattisgarh govt to move SC to increase tribals' reservation
Business Standard

Mumbai court denies bail to ex-minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

A special court here on Friday rejected the bail application filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption and misuse of official position case

Topics
Mumbai | Maharashtra | CBI

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

A special court here on Friday rejected the bail application filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption and misuse of official position case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh (71) had sought bail in the case as soon as the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 4 in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special CBI court judge S H Gwalani rejected his plea after hearing arguments from both sides. The court's detailed order is not available yet.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was arrested on November 2 in 2021 and has been in judicial custody. He was admitted to a private hospital last week for coronary angiography.

In March 2021, senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, the then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, arrested in the 'Antilia' bomb scare case in March 2021, had levelled similar allegations against him.

The high court had in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry. The CBI, based on this inquiry, registered a first information report (FIR) against Deshmukh and his associates for alleged corruption and misuse of official power.

Deshmukh had resigned as the home minister in April 2021 after the high court ordered a CBI probe into the corruption charges levelled against him by Singh, former Mumbai police commissioner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU