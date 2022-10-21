JUST IN
Delhi govt to launch campaign for curbing vehicular pollution from Oct 28

The Delhi government will launch the "Red Light on Gaadi off" campaign again to curb vehicular pollution from October 28, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Delhi government will launch the "Red Light on Gaadi off" campaign again to curb vehicular pollution from October 28, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the national capital, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

At a press conference, Rai said experts are of the view that pollution levels may increase in Delhi after Diwali if the wind direction changes.

"The Delhi government is on alert. We are strictly implementing all the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the implementation of the 15-point action plan to curb air pollution in winter," he said.

Along with dust and biomass burning, vehicular emissions is one of the major contributors to Delhi's pollution generated locally, the environment minister said.

"Therefore, the Delhi government has decided to launch 'Red Light on Gaadi off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28 for one month," Rai said.

He said that 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed to monitor its implementation at 100 key traffic intersections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:59 IST

