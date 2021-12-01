Delhi Police deny Congress permission for Dec 12 rally at Dwarka

-

The Delhi Police on Wednesday denied Congress permission to hold a public rally at Dwarka on December 12 citing COVID-19 guidelines, sources said.
Congress leaders alleged that the BJP government is "scared" of the Congress' "Mehangai Hatao" rally against the Narendra Modi government and that is the reason behind the refusal.
Top Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi, were to address the rally against rising inflation and prices of essential commodities.
"An unnerved and scared BJP has denied permission to the Congress for 'Mehangai Hatao' rally in Dwarka on December 12," a Congres leader alleged.
He also said that the Delhi Police had earlier granted the permission, but withdrew it as the government does not want to answer the people raising questions on price rise and inflation.
A senior police officer said the permission was denied keeping in view the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
