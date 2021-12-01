Shah Rukh Khan victimised; India facing cruel, undemocratic BJP: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan sent to narcotics agency's custody till Oct 7
Aryan Khan drugs case: Byju's temporarily halts ads featuring SRK
Farmers across India suffering due to Centre's indifference: Mamata
Mamata meets PM Modi in Delhi, demands more vaccines and medicines
Ads featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan coming back after a pause
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was victimised like many others and termed the BJP "cruel" and "undemocratic".
The TMC supremo interacted with members of civil society here on the second day of her three-day visit to Mumbai.
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, lyricist Javed Akhtar, actors Shatrughan Sinha, Richa Chaddha, besides Swara Bhaskar, comedian Munawar Faruqui, and Sudheendra Kulkarni among others were present.
"India loves manpower and not muscle power. Unity in diversity is our origin. Unfortunately, we are facing a cruel, undemocratic and unethical attitude of BJP," Banerjee said while responding to a question from Mahesh Bhat on how the liberal forces can be protected from the right-wing.
"I know Mahesh Bhatt is victimised, Shah Rukh is victimised. There are many more... Some can open their mouths and some can't," Banerjee said.
Khan's son Aryan khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after it allegedly raided a cruise ship in Mumbai in early October and seized drugs.
Aryan (23) spent nearly a month in jail before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
In its detailed order in the drugs-on-cruise case, the high court had said that prima facie no positive evidence was found against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.
Shah Rukh Khan owns the IPL franchise of Kolkata Knight Riders and is known to share a warm relationship with Banerjee.
Earlier in the day, Banerjee met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, a day after meeting Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU