CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities

-
ALSO READ
Decision on pending entrance exams JEE, NEET soon: Ministry of Education
Visakhapatnam: 59 Andhra University students test positive for coronavirus
Supreme Court takes note of delay in counselling for NEET-MDS admissions
Check India vs England 4th Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
-
The entrance examination process has begun for those students seeking admissions in 12 central universities across the country. This process is completely online for admissions to various Integrated/Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes. The registration process for this year has already started through Central University-Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021.
The online registration and application form submission for CU-CET 2021 in 12 central universities started on August 16 and will continue till September 1.
The Ministry of Education said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the task of conducting CU-CET 2021 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to UG and PG programmes across central universities in the country. Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has been made the nodal university for CU-CET 2021.
CU-CET 2021 provides opportunities for Indian students seeking admissions in UG and PG programmes across 12 participating Central universities such as Assam University, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar and the Central University of Tamil Nadu. The admission process for the Ph.D programmes will be announced by each university separately.
According to the Ministry of Education, Central University of Kashmir and Central University of Orissa, which were earlier a part of CU-CET 2020, are not a part of CU-CET 2021 and are inviting applications for admissions at their own level.
Candidates can register online for CU-CET 2021 by clicking the website and get important information related to exam dates, time duration and examination pattern.
The Education Ministry said all candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for the courses available in each of the participating universities before applying for CU-CET 2021. The details of the degree programme, eligibility criteria, programme structure etc. are available on the website of the participating universities.
The result of CU-CET 2021 will be declared by the NTA. After the declaration of results the universities will declare the counselling, admission schedule and merit list based on the CU-CET 2021 score and other eligibility criteria. The information related to admit card download, exam schedule, result dates and other details will be released soon by the NTA.
--IANS
gcb/khz/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor