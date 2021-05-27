Govt issues guidelines on vaccinating elderly, differently-abled near home

-
ALSO READ
Around 75% of elderly in India suffering from a chronic disease: Study
NDA govt committed to welfare of differently abled: Thawarchand Gehlot
Unified body for differently-abled cricketers formed, BCCI may follow
Odisha health dept directs officials to vaccinate 100,000 elderly per day
Covid vaccination lowers cases, deaths among elderly in some Indian states
-
The Centre Thursday issued guidelines for vaccination near home, making it easier for the elderly and the differently-abled to get inoculated against coronavirus.
In the 'Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC)' guidelines, the Health Ministry said individuals above 60 with no vaccination or just the first dose, and those below 60 and having disability due to physical or medical conditions will be eligible for vaccination at such centres.
The ministry said the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended the proposal by a Technical Expert Committee of the Union Ministry on the guidelines for Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) for elderly and differently-abled citizens.
These recommendations have also been accepted by the Union Ministry of Health.
"The NHCVC for elderly and differently-abled citizens would follow a community-based, flexible and people-centric approach, bringing the COVID Vaccination centres nearer to homes," the ministry said.
The Technical Expert Committee's recommendations are aimed to ensure vaccination of senior citizens and differently abled population having limited mobility due to their physical condition, the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU