Delhi govt has procured only 13% vaccine doses directly, says Centre

Delhi has procured only 13 per cent Covid vaccine doses directly and the rest have been given by the Centre, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.
Responding to a question at a press conference, health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said according to available data, Delhi has been given 45.46 lakh doses by the Centre free of cost.
Under direct procurement, Delhi has procured 8.17 lakh and private hospitals have procured 9.04 lakh and a total 52.25 lakh doses have been administered so far, he said.
"Also, as per CoWIN data, 3.8 per cent wastage has been noted. Of the total doses only 13 per cent has been procured at state level, rest were given by the government," he said.
