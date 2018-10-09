Suresh Prabhu reviews road map of debt-laden Air India with chief Kharola

Tuesday held a meeting with chief Pradeep Singh Kharola and reviewed the future roadmap for the debt-laden airline, according to a tweet.

The meeting also comes at a time when the government is working on a revival package for the national carrier, which is grappling with financial woes.

The proposed strategic disinvestment of Air India, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 500 billion, failed to take off in May.

"Held a meeting with Mr Pradeep Singh Kharola, CMD of today. Had detailed discussions on issues related to and reviewed the future roadmap for the airline," Prabhu said in a tweet.



Specific details about the meeting could not be ascertained immediately.

On October 4, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said the government was likely to finalise a revival package for Air India in 10 to 15 days.



Air India is surviving on a bailout package extended by the previous UPA government in 2012.