Coronavirus: Kerala registers 41,971 infections, 64 fatalities

Kerala recorded 41,971 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the COVID-19 caseload to 18,66,827, while the toll mounted to 5,746 with 64 more deaths.

Active cases now stood at 4.17 lakh, the state government said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state was facing more challenges in the second wave.

As many as 27,456 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 14,43,633 and presently 4,17,101 people are undergoing treatment in various districts.

In the last 24 hours,1,48,546 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 28.25 per cent.

So far, 1,69,09,361 samples have been tested, Vijayan told reporters here.

While Ernakulam reported 5,492 cases, the highest, three districts accounted for over 4000 cases-- Thiruvananthapuram (4,560), Malappuram(4,558) and Thrissur (4,230).

Of the fresh cases, 387 people had come from outside the state and 38,662 were infected through contact, the government said, adding those who tested positive today included 127 health workers.

At least 10,81,007 people are under quarantine in various districts, including30,262 in hospitals.

While Ernakulamhas65,856 people undergoing treatment for the virus, Kozhikode has 52,638 and Thrissur 48,718, a government press release said.