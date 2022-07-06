LIC says govt nominee Pankaj Jain ceases to be director on board

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said government nominee Pankaj Jain has ceased to be the director of the company with effect from July 4.

"....the date of cessation of directorship of Pankaj Jain, government director of the Corporation is July 4, 2022," said in a regulatory filing.

The new director nominated by the government is Suchindra Mishra, it said.

On Wednesday, scrip of closed nearly flat at Rs 703.05 apiece on BSE.

