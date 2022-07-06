Many traders feel Delhi Shopping Festival will make city markets famous

Several traders and restaurant owners in the capital on Wednesday welcomed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of hosting the 'Delhi Shopping Festival', saying it will make markets in the city famous and lead to an increase in business.

However, they expressed concern over the lack of clarity on the festival and urged the government to hold dialogues with stakeholders to make it successful.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal announced that the capital will host the 'Delhi Shopping Festival' from January 28 to February 26 next year and billed it the country's biggest such event.

Small eateries and big restaurant owners here are also hopeful that the event will lead to a surge in business.

"People will come and it will lead to a surge in sales. We are thankful for the government for thinking in this direction," Rohit, owner of a food joint in RK Puram, said.

Restaurant owners have also urged the government to discuss about the festival with them and take their inputs.

"Definitely this will help in increasing the footfall. But the major factor is what kind of crowd they can attract. The business will increase in the small eateries if people from the lower-income group come. If the people from the upper-income group come, there will be good business in high-end restaurants," said Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the Restaurants Association of India (NRAI).

"They should understand the ground reality and keep market owners and associations in the loop. Discussion is a must. Because market associations know what they have to do to improve the business. They also know what discounts must be given," he added.

However, Singh is sceptical whether it will lead to a surge in employment.

"I don't think it will increase employment in any way. The festival is being held for just one month, so it will not have any impact on employment. Why would I hire more people when I know this is temporary? Even if I will hire, it will be for a short duration," said Singh.

Meanwhile, markets associations said the festival will definitely boost business and bring positive vibes in the market.

"On behalf of our association, we welcome the latest announcements relating to the shopping festival by the chief minister," said Ashwani Marwah, general secretary of the Traders Association in Lajpat Nagar.

"This is first-ever move keeping in mind interests of the business community. A lot of people will get business and work which will facilitate the kitchens of a lot of houses," he added.

However, Sarojini Nagar market traders, who already sell their products at discounted prices, have expressed concern that the move will not be beneficial for the market.

"We cannot afford to give any further discount. If the government asks me to give 50 per cent discount, I will be at a loss," said Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association.

However, he is hopeful that the markets will witness an increase in the number of visitors.

The festival will have guests from other parts of the country as well as from abroad to experience Delhi, its culture, food and shopping, Kejriwal said.

An important aspect of the festival will be the creation of thousands of employment opportunities, he claimed.

Kejriwal also said the government is in talks with hotels and airlines to provide special packages to those who want to visit Delhi that time.

Under its Rozgar Budget this year, the Kejriwal government had announced that it will hold the Delhi shopping festival and wholesale shopping festival with an outlay of Rs 250 crore.

The festival will have exhibitions on spirituality, wellness, health and gaming, and about 200 concerts and entertainment programmes, he mentioned.

