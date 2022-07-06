Kolkata Police again summon Nupur Sharma, third notice issued in 30 days

-
-
Kolkata Police, on Wednesday, issued yet another notice to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma asking her to be present for questioning at Narkeldanga Police Station under the city police's Eastern Suburban Division on July 11.
This is the third notice that Kolkata Police had sent to Sharma for questioning on her controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad, that sparked tension and violence in different parts of the country, including some minority dominated pockets in West Bengal.
However, Sharma had avoided both the notices on grounds of security threat apprehensions following which the city police had also issued a lookout notice against her.
City police sources said that multiple complaints have been registered against Sharma in different police stations alleging that her controversial comments have disturbed the peace in different pockets of the state. Now it is to be seen whether she will appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on Monday or again express her inability to appear on the same grounds.
Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at a public programme, had been vocal about Sharma's arrest. "Why should not the person whose comments created tension be arrested. Many people are now criticising her after the Supreme Court had taken a strong stand against her controversial comments. However, our stand has been very clear on such issues since the beginning and we have zero tolerance towards those who try to divide people. Previously too there had been efforts to create communal tension in the area through circulation of fake videos," the chief minister said.
Already, a motion condemning Nupur Sharma's controversial comments has been passed in the West Bengal Assembly.
Soon after Sharma's controversial comments went viral, there was severe tension in several minority-dominated pockets in West Bengal in districts like Kolkata and adjacent Howrah, Murshidabad, and Nadia.
Clashes erupted between the agitators and police in which Domjur police station in Howrah district was attacked, police vehicles were torched and several police personnel were injured. Internet services were suspended in several areas.
Following countrywide tension over the controversial comments, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the party. The BJP also took action against its Delhi leader Naveen Kumar Jindal who shared her comments on Twitter.
