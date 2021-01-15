Govt notifies over 3,500 jobs for persons with benchmark disabilities

The government has notified 3,566 posts in the central government establishments as suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities.
These posts have also been identified suitable for new categories of persons with disabilities such as dwarfism, acid attack victims, muscular dystrophy, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, mental illness and multiple disability have been added.
The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities notified 3,566 posts on January 4 in central government establishments as suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities (disability of 40 per cent and above) under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in a statement, said this notification will broaden the scope for employment for persons with benchmark disabilities in government establishments.
A list of 2,973 posts identified suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities was last notified in 2013 in terms of the repealed Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunity, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.
As compared to the earlier notified list, 593 new posts have been added.
