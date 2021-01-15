Bird flu confirmed in Chhattisgarh; total affected states 11 so far

-
ALSO READ
Ghazipur poultry market to reopen after samples test negative for bird flu
Bird flu scare causes losses in poultry businesses across India
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive
Bird flu: 1,500 crows, birds found dead in Madhya Pradesh so far
Govt keeping a close watch on bird flu, citizens need not worry: Sisodia
-
The Centre on Friday said bird flu or avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of affected states and UTs to 11 so far.
Besides Chhattisgarh, the disease has been confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.
Bird flu in poultry has been confirmed from G S poultry farm, Balod district of Chhattisgarh, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.
"Altogether, 11 states in the country have been affected by avian influenza," it added.
Bird flu in poultry has also been confirmed from Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, it said.
Moreover, the disease has been confirmed in wild birds (crows and pigeons) in Burhanpur, Rajgarh, Dindori, Chhindwara, Mandla, Harda, Dhar, Sagar and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh.
The viral infection has also been confirmed in crows and kites in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand; crows in Rohini area of Delhi as well as in duck and Black Stork in Jaipur Zoo, Rajasthan, it added.
The Secretary in Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying held a virtual meeting with states' chief secretaries and said bird flu is not new to the country but has been reported every year since 2006.
The country has been effectively controlling the disease. It was reiterated that the virus gets destroyed easily at 70 degrees Centigrade and therefore, properly cooked poultry and poultry products are safe for human consumption.
"Accordingly, states have been requested to instruct the authorities concerned not to impose ban and allow selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from avian influenza-free areas/states," it noted.
Further, the ministry said steps to make the general public aware about the disease are being undertaken.
Also, efforts to remove misinformation about avian influenza among the people are underway, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU