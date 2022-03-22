Govt orders temporary stay on NA tax recovery from housing societies

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
From scrapping retro tax law to record GST mop-up: 2021 for revenue dept
What are the new and old income tax regimes?
What is sin tax? What is it imposed on?
TMS Ep93: Netflix in India, PwC's Ranen Banerjee, markets, tax types
-
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered a temporary stay on the recovery of non-agricultural (NA) tax by the state revenue department from housing societies in Mumbai's suburbs.
Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat made this announcement in the Legislative Assembly.
BJP MLAs, including Ashish Shelar, had raised concerns over the recovery of NA tax, saying people are yet to recover from the pandemic blues.
Shelar argued that the tax is imposed on around 20,000 housing societies every year even after it is paid at the time of construction.
Another BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar seconded Shelar and demanded that the government abolish the NA tax altogether.
It is true we have received complaints on a big scale in this regard. A delegation led by Shelar had met me. Another delegation led by Amin Patel (of Congress) too had called on me," Thorat said.
"We are staying the recovery of NA tax temporarily, the minister said, adding that the issues raised by the MLAs will be looked into.
Shelar also demanded that the revenue minister form a committee of MLAs of all parties from Mumbai's suburbs to discuss abolishing the tax.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU