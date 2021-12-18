Govt planning MIS to effectively monitor Eklavya Model Residential Schools

-
For the purpose of effective monitoring of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, a dedicated management information system (MIS) is being planned, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said.
It said the MIS will have school-wise information related to release of funds, their utilisation, progress of construction, and other activities.
The ministry stated this in response to a parliamentary standing committee observation of lack of monitoring of the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).
The committee said that once the MIS is developed by the ministry, it will be very useful for effective monitoring of all the activities of each EMRS.
It recommended that the ministry should fix a timeline and make sincere efforts to develop a dedicated MIS for monitoring of EMRSs without any delay, it said.
The committee, however, said it strongly believed that unless a full-fledged MIS is developed, the progress of EMRS scheme cannot be monitored effectively.
"The committee feels that the work may not progress as envisaged in the absence of proper monitoring. The committee, therefore, recommends that a dedicated MIS with all the requisite features needs to be developed in a fixed time frame, say within three months, without further delay," it said.
The committee had inter-alia observed that NGOs and volunteer organisations play an important role in implementing schemes meant for welfare and development of the Scheduled Tribes, and had recommended that the ministry should play a proactive role for capacity building of these organisations.
The committee had further impressed upon strengthening the inspection aspect to avoid misuse of funds.
