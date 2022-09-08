Norms to check misleading ads by social media influencers likely soon

JUST IN
Will introduce framework to regulate social media: Centre tells Delhi HC
Will introduce framework to regulate social media: Centre tells Delhi HC
Business Standard

Will include strict penal provisions, will have far-reaching impact, say experts

Topics
Social Media | online ads | Social media apps

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Viveat Susan Pinto  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

influencers, marketing, ads, advertising, product placement, sales, advertising, advertisements, digital content creators, social media
The government had come out with similar rules in June for celebrity endorsements putting in place stringent provisions to check misleading advertising

The Centre will soon come out with detailed guidelines for social media influencers that could include penal provisions under the Consumer Protection Act, senior officials have told Business Standard.

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 01:45 IST

