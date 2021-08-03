Govt raises TMC MP's 'papri chat' remark in Rajya Sabha

-
The government on Tuesday raised the issue of comments made by opposition MP as Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice till 12 noon and then till 2 p.m.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs and Deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha raised point of order under Rule 238 and said that comments are baseless. Later he said, "After hijacking proceedings of the House with uproar over baseless, fabricated issues, the TMC MP has now insulted Parliament and its members by comparing Parliamentary proceedings with making 'papri chaat'".
The Trinamool MP in a tweet had said, "In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of under seven minutes per Bill, passing legislation or making papri chaat!"
The TMC MP was referring to the passage of bills in the parliament without debate and discussion.
The impasse between the government and the opposition continued even on Tuesday as the monsoon session entered third week since the commencement.
The flashpoint is the Pegasus project snooping controversy on which the opposition demands discussion but the government says that after IT Minister's statement only clarification can be sought. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has termed it a "non issue".
