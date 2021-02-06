Govt's responsibility to ensure peace during 'Chakka Jaam': Farmer leader

-
ALSO READ
NIA filing cases against those supporting farmers' protest, farmers allege
Shashi Tharoor joins Punjab MPs protesting over farm bills at Jantar Mantar
Farmers' protest over Centre's three new agri bills continues for 20th day
Tractors to Twitter: India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
Farmers unions, ministers begin talks on agri laws as protests continue
-
Kisan Andolan Committee (KAC) leader Jagtar Singh Bajwa on Saturday said the 'Chakka Jaam' will be peaceful, and it is government's responsibility to ensure that no anti-social elements create violence.
"Our entire protest so far has been peaceful. The whole farmer fraternity wants to peacefully organise 'Chakka Jaam'. But the government has to ensure, with the help of its agencies and security forces to prevent rowdy elements are conspiring to create violence, it should be prevented."
"We will organise 'Chakka Jaam' everywhere in the country barring Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as Tikait announced last evening. We will register our protest against farm laws in front of authorities in these two states by submitting the memorandum," he added.
He further said that people from protest camps have gone back to their villages to ensure peace during 'Chakka Jaam' in their regions.
Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces have been deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert. Heavy deployment of police personnel was also seen at the Red Fort.
Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'Chakka Jaam' on February 6 from 12 pm to 3 pm.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU