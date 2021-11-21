Govt's 'sinister' design to end MSP, food security, PDS to continue: Sidhu

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet likely to take up withdrawal of farm laws for approval on Nov 24
No end to stir till laws repealed, tractor march on Nov 29 as planned: SKM
Medium, heavy passenger EVs increase from 124 in 2018 to 1,356: Gadkari
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
The way ahead: NHAI to put four more expressways on the fast track
-
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday alleged that even after the rollback of three "black" farm laws, the Centre's "sinister" plan to end assured price, food security for the poor, government procurement and public distribution system will continue.
He also took on the BJP-led Centre, saying there had been no word from it on framing a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government had decided to repeal the three farm laws.
Sidhu on Sunday said, "Today, as we rejoice in our victory against the Centre's three black laws... Our real work has just begun. The Centre's sinister plan to end MSP, end food security for the poor, end government procurement and end PDS will continue without the farm laws. It will be now hidden and more dangerous."
In another tweet, the former cricketer said, "The Centre's design to give procurement, storage and retail to private capital is still ongoing... No word by the Centre for MSP legalisation. We are back to June 2020. Small farmers need Punjab government's support to protect them from corporate takeover -- Punjab Model is the only way."
Sidhu on Friday dubbed Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws a "step in the right direction", but had also stressed the MSP was a bigger issue than the farm laws.
Farmers have been camping at the Delhi's three borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU