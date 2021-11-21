IT Dept raids more than 20 places of real estate premises in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
IT dept widens probe against actor Sonu Sood; searches multiple premises
I-T department conducts searches on 20 premises of 7 developers in Mumbai
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
I-T Dept enables tax audit utility form on its portal for FY20 and FY21
IT dept officials at premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai
-
The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided more than 20 premises of a Gujarat-based group engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals and the development of the real estate.
The search operation was spread over Vapi and Sarigam in Gujarat, Silvassa and also in Mumbai.
According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a large number of incriminating evidence in the form of documents, diary notings and digital data showing earning of huge unaccounted income by the group and its investment in assets have been found and seized.
The evidences clearly indicate evasion of taxable income by adopting various modus-operandi such as suppression of production, use of bogus purchase invoices without actual delivery of the goods to inflate purchases, availing of bogus GST (Goods and Services Tax) credit, claim of bogus commission expenses, etc. The assessee group has also received on-money in immovable property transactions, said CBDT statement.
During the search proceedings, several incriminating evidences about cash transactions in investment in immovable properties and cash loans have also been seized. Unaccounted cash of about Rs 2.5 crore and jewellery of Rs 1 crore were seized during the raid. Sixteen bank lockers have been placed under restraint.
The CBDT said the preliminary analysis of the documents/evidence unearthed during the search has indicated that the estimation of unaccounted income is likely to be more than Rs 100 crore. Further investigations are in progress.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU