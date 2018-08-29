Govt should help build houses, will pressure it for relief: Rahul in Kerala

leaders are going to pressurise the Government so that people get their compensation as soon as possible and citizens face minimum discomfort, said on Tuesday evening while addressing people at a relief camp in North

"The Government owes you compensation and Government has to help you build your houses. We are in opposition and it is our job to make them do their duties. Every single is going to pressurize the Government so that your compensation is paid as soon as possible and you face minimum discomfort," he said.

Gandhi also reminded people, as the party is not in power both in and Kerala, they can't do 'big things'. However, he added that the Congress party is raising money to help people rebuild their houses.

Talking of problem being faced by people in camps, the Congress said, "The immediate problem in all the camps is that people are saying their houses are damaged, there is a lot of mud and dirt in their houses and people have lost their papers. So I have told all the Congress workers and leaders to help them build their houses, to assist them to clean it and to help with all the papers that have been lost so that people can get the paperwork done."

The Gandhi scion also applauded people for facing this tragedy with unity and strength.

"Every single Keralite should be proud that how the state has reacted to this tragedy. Everyone stood together as one. All religion, all communities, all cast stood together and faced this tragedy. And you are a huge example to the whole country", he said.

Congress is on a two-day visit of flood-hit He reached the flood-ravaged state on Tuesday morning and will take stock of the situation in the district on Wednesday.