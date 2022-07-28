Govt spent Rs 3,339 cr for print and electronic media ads in 5 yrs: Thakur

-
ALSO READ
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
Sports to progress if Centre, states create plans together: Anurag Thakur
Cannes: Anurag Thakur offers big boost to foreign film shoots in India
Our aim is to make India the content subcontinent of world: Anurag Thakur
Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin meets Anurag Thakur in Delhi
-
The government spent Rs 3,339.49 crore on advertisements in the print and electronic media over a five-year period from 2017, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
In a written reply, Thakur said the government had spent Rs 1,756.48 crore on advertisements in the print media from 2017-18 till July 12 this year.
The expenditure on advertisements in the electronic media in the same period was Rs 1,583.01 crore.
The expenditure was incurred by the government through the Central Bureau of Communication, Thakur said.
The minister said there was no expenditure incurred by any ministry or department of the government on advertisements in foreign media through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)