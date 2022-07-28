JUST IN

Govt spent Rs 3,339 cr for print and electronic media ads in 5 yrs: Thakur
Business Standard

The government spent Rs 3,339.49 crore on advertisements in the print and electronic media over a five-year period from 2017, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Anurag Thakur | Photo: PTI
Anurag Thakur | Photo: PTI

The government spent Rs 3,339.49 crore on advertisements in the print and electronic media over a five-year period from 2017, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Thakur said the government had spent Rs 1,756.48 crore on advertisements in the print media from 2017-18 till July 12 this year.

The expenditure on advertisements in the electronic media in the same period was Rs 1,583.01 crore.

The expenditure was incurred by the government through the Central Bureau of Communication, Thakur said.

The minister said there was no expenditure incurred by any ministry or department of the government on advertisements in foreign media through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 18:36 IST

