Govt working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure: Modi

-
ALSO READ
Bulls cheer Budget 2022; Sensex ends 848 pts higher, Nifty above 17,550
The government has hit 5 sixes in a row with this Budget: Shankar Sharma
PM Modi speech highlights: 'Our vaccination campaign has no VIP culture'
What did Indian PM and the Chinese President say at Davos?
IRB Infra Developers' net profit rises 4.6% to Rs 72.7 cr in Dec quarter
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government was working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure.
In a series of tweets on 'World Health Day', Modi said: "Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hard work that has kept our planet protected."
He said that the government's focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens.
"The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens. It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world's largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat," Modi said.
Highlighting how affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the impoverished, he said: "I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as 'PM Jan Aushadhi'. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness."
Addressing medical education in the country, Modi added: "In the last eight years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our government's efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU