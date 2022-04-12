Goyal reviews progress of National Industrial Corridor Development Program

-
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal meets Australian PM's special trade envoy Tony Abbott
Piyush Goyal visits Melbourne University as part of 3-day Australia visit
Piyush Goyal plans for Commerce Ministry to get $2 trn exports by 2027
Goyal asks industry to raise manufacturing contribution to 25% of GDP
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
-
Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the National Industrial Corridor Development Program and said the initiative would help support domestic manufacturing in India.
The program is a pan-India initiative involving development of 'plug and play' infrastructure which is aimed at boosting manufacturing ecosystem in the country, Goyal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the ministry.
He was informed that the 'plug and play' infrastructure at the plot level is being developed in four cities -- Dholera (Gujarat), Shendra Bidkin (Maharashtra), Vikram Udyogpuri (Madhya Pradesh), Integrated Industrial Township (Greater Noida) and the land allotment is currently underway.
A total of 173 Plots (851 acre) have been allotted in these cities attracting investments from the companies of South Korea, Russia, China, UK, Japan and India with an investment mobilization to the tune of about Rs 16,760 crore.
The minister also directed the officials to expedite the land allotment to industrial, commercial and residential sectors in these developed cities through rigorous marketing activities and conducive land allotment policies.
The e-land management system (e-LMS) should be implemented across all the projects and continuous monitoring should be done through an integrated dashboard, he added, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU