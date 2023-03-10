JUST IN
Nirav Modi claims he has no funds to pay UK court fines, borrowing money
Nirav Modi claims he has no funds to pay UK court fines, borrowing money
Business Standard

Goyal to chair meeting of national startup advisory council on Saturday

Goyal is expected to launch the Startup India Investor Connect portal, ideated by the council and co-developed by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT )

Press Trust of India 

Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: ANI)

PRI ECO ESPL .NEWDELHI DCM95 BIZ-GOYAL-STARTUPS Goyal to chair meeting of national startup advisory council on Saturday New Delhi, Mar 10 (PT) Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will chair the sixth meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council on March 11 here, an official statement said on Friday. The council will deliberate upon matters crucial for the evolution of the Indian startup ecosystem and cover important topics like Tech Landscape and the Way Ahead, Innovation in Logistics, Making India the Global Skill Market, Innovation Hub, Women Entrepreneurship, Capacity Building for Domestic Capital and Thematic Seed Funds. Goyal is expected to launch the Startup India Investor Connect portal, ideated by the council and co-developed by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT ) and SIDBI at this meeting. The council was constituted to advise the government on measures required to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country resulting in sustainable economic growth and large-scale employment opportunities. It includes members from concerned line Ministries, Departments and Organisations and non-official members, representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups and veterans who have grown and expanded companies in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 22:34 IST

