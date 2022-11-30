TN BJP alleges security lapse in PM Modi's visit to Chennai, urges inquiry

JUST IN
Topics
Tamil Nadu | Narendra Modi | Chess Tournament

ANI  Politics 

Annamalai with Governor
Annamalai with Governor (Image Source: Twitter/@annamalai_k)

Tamil Nadu Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Tuesday met the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday and urged him to initiate an inquiry into the alleged security lapse of PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the state to inaugurate Chess Olympiad event at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in July.

Addressing the media after meeting the Governor, Annamalai stated that the state BJP unit has handed over a memorandum to the Governor with details regarding the inadequate security protection during the Prime Minister's visit to the state during the Chess Olympiad Event, by the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu state government.

According to the Annamalai, the metal detectors were not in working condition.

"The metal detectors were not working well. They were all in poor condition, some not even in working condition", he said.

Urging the Chief Minister to take necessary action at the earliest, he said, "The Tamil Nadu government should take necessary action against the officials who were in charge of security".

In his memorandum, Annamalai requested the governor to conduct independent audits of the metal detectors across Tamil Nadu.

In a series of Tweet, Annamalai accused the state government of a lapse in security and wrote, "Today, along with other senior leaders of Tamil Nadu BJP, we met the Governor of Tamil Nadu, to present a memorandum on a grave security lapse committed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, during the visit of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chennai on 28 and 29th July 2022", he tweeted.

"The worst part is that the Tamil Nadu government trying to hide that now. We are presenting our memorandum with evidence of the state government's wrongdoing. Nobody seems safe under the DMK government's rule in Tamil Nadu," he added in another tweet.

Addressing another issue in the state, as was mentioned in the memorandum submitted to the Governor, Annamalai in his tweet further wrote, "We also presented a memorandum on the rampant corruption in the implementation of Jal Jeevan in our state and have requested an independent audit in this matter".

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 10:40 IST

