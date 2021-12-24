JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala sees 2,605 new Covid infections, 343 deaths in last 24 hours

Govt urges private health sector to be ready to face Omicron threat
Business Standard

Green hydrogen is future, tap the huge opportunity: Gadkari tells farmers

The minister was speaking at the inauguration event of an exhibition organised by 'Agrovision'

Topics
hydrogen | Nitin Gadkari  | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister
Nitin Gadkari

Green hydrogen is the future of alternate fuel and farmers must get involved in its production "to tap the huge opportunity", Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration event of an exhibition organised by 'Agrovision', of which he is the chief patron.

Green hydrogen can be made from bio-mass, bio-organic waste and dirty water, and can be a substitute for coal import, he said.

"Steel plants, tractors, buses, railways and all other industries will run on green hydrogen. This is the future and now farmers should not only produce ethanol, bio-LNG but also green hydrogen and tap the huge opportunity," Gadkari said.

He told the gathering the Agrovision exhibition, where over 40 workshops are held, had been taking place for 13 years now and more than three lakh farmers attend it annually.

Green hydrogen is the term given when the gas is generated entirely by renewable energy, while the other variety, that is produced by steam reforming of natural gas, is called grey hydrogen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 24 2021. 19:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.