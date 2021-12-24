Green hydrogen is future, tap the huge opportunity: Gadkari tells farmers

-
ALSO READ
What is green hydrogen? Can India make it affordable?
South Korea to supply 27.9 million tons of clean hydrogen by 2050
Kerala to kick-start India's ambitious green hydrogen mission
From IOC to Reliance: India's ambitious hydrogen push gains currency
Plan to create value from waste, use green hydrogen, says Nitin Gadkari
-
Green hydrogen is the future of alternate fuel and farmers must get involved in its production "to tap the huge opportunity", Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday.
The minister was speaking at the inauguration event of an exhibition organised by 'Agrovision', of which he is the chief patron.
Green hydrogen can be made from bio-mass, bio-organic waste and dirty water, and can be a substitute for coal import, he said.
"Steel plants, tractors, buses, railways and all other industries will run on green hydrogen. This is the future and now farmers should not only produce ethanol, bio-LNG but also green hydrogen and tap the huge opportunity," Gadkari said.
He told the gathering the Agrovision exhibition, where over 40 workshops are held, had been taking place for 13 years now and more than three lakh farmers attend it annually.
Green hydrogen is the term given when the gas is generated entirely by renewable energy, while the other variety, that is produced by steam reforming of natural gas, is called grey hydrogen.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU