Grieve with fellow Indians on passing away of Lata Didi: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement, still in ICU: doctor
Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over Lata Mangeshkar's health
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to visit Lata Mangeshkar at hospital today
'Void in our nation': Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies in Mumbai
Covid: Marginal improvement in Lata Mangeshkar's health, says family
-
Mourning the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that she leaves behind a void in the nation that cannot be filled, and the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.
The singing legend died on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital.
In a tweet, the prime minister said, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."
Modi said her songs brought out a variety of emotions and she closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades.
"Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he said.
The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU