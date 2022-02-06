Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over Lata Mangeshkar's health

Congress president on Saturday expressed deep concern over the health of singer and said that India needs her.

Mangeshkar is admitted in a hospital in Mumbai and is said to be critical.

"Congress president has expressed deep concern about the health of India's singing legend and has prayed for her early recovery," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

"Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her," the party said quoting Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)