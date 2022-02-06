Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over Lata Mangeshkar's health

-
ALSO READ
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement, still in ICU: doctor
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to visit Lata Mangeshkar at hospital today
Covid: Marginal improvement in Lata Mangeshkar's health, says family
Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates, nobody allowed to meet her
Lata Mangeshkar's condition improving: Maharashtra health minister
-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep concern over the health of singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that India needs her.
Mangeshkar is admitted in a hospital in Mumbai and is said to be critical.
"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and has prayed for her early recovery," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.
"Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her," the party said quoting Gandhi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU