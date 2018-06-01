JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

End to relentless petrol, diesel price rise brings no joy as cuts minuscule
Business Standard

Gujarat blooper! Sita was abducted by Ram, says Class XII English textbook

As the blooper in the English version of Sanskrit subject came to light, the Gujarat Board described it as a translation error and ordered an inquiry

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Ramayana, Deer, Sita
Maricha, a demon in disguise, presents himself to Sita in the epic tale of Ramayana. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Sita was "abducted" by Lord Rama, says a textbook of Class XII in Gujarat. As the blooper in the English version of Sanskrit subject came to light, the Gujarat State School Textbook Board (GSSTB) today described it as a translation error and ordered an inquiry.

"There is (a) very heart-touching description of the message conveyed by Laxman to Ram when Sita was abducted by Rama," reads a paragraph giving some basic understanding to students about the epic 'Raghuvansham' written by celebrated Sanskrit poet Kalidasa.

This error figures in the textbook meant for English medium students of Class XII.

GSSTB executive president Nitin Pethani claimed that the word 'tyag' has been translated and printed as "abducted" instead of "abandoned" by those who were given the task of translation and proof-reading.

"It should have been printed as 'when Sita was abandoned by Lord Rama'. But, due to a translation mistake, it got printed as 'when Sita was abducted by Rama'.

"The word abandoned was replaced with abducted. This is a translation mistake, which is not there in the Gujarati textbooks," said Pethani.

"We will conduct an inquiry into the matter. If found guilty, we will blacklist the contractors who were given the task of translation as well as proof-reading. We will inform the school teachers to correct this mistake while teaching that chapter," he added.
First Published: Fri, June 01 2018. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements